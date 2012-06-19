FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin no longer backs Syria's Assad - Cameron
June 19, 2012 / 10:46 PM / in 5 years

Putin no longer backs Syria's Assad - Cameron

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin made it clear during the G20 summit in Mexico that he does not want President Bashar al-Assad to remain in power in Syria, British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday.

Russia has been the staunchest backer of Assad and his military crackdown against militants and protesters in Syria, including supplying arms to the Syrian government.

But Cameron said Putin had shifted his view of the Syrian leader.

“There remain differences over sequencing and the shape of how the transition takes place but it is welcome that President Putin has been explicit that he does not want Assad remaining in charge in Syria,” Cameron told reporters.

“What we need next is an agreement on a transitional leadership which can move Syria to a democratic future that protects the rights of all its communities.”

Cameron said he had discussed the issue at the G20 summit with President Barack Obama, Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.

