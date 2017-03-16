FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin says Trump doesn't want trade wars
March 16, 2017 / 5:59 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin says Trump doesn't want trade wars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that the Trump administration has no desire to get into trade wars, but certain trade relationships need to be re-examined to make them fairer.

At a news conference with German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, Mnuchin said that President Donald Trump recognizes trade's importance for economic growth.

"It is not our desire to get into trade wars," Mnuchin said. "The president does believe in free trade but he wants free and fair trade." (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

