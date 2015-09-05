FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20 targets more challenging as global growth weaker -Canada's Oliver
September 5, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

G20 targets more challenging as global growth weaker -Canada's Oliver

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Weaker global growth has made it tougher for the Group of 20 leading nations to meet targets they agreed to last year in Australia to expand their economies, Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Saturday.

“We’re making progress, but the base that we hoped we would have, we haven’t arrived at because the growth has been disappointing and the projections have been downgraded,” Oliver told reporters during the G20 finance chiefs meeting in Ankara.

“It’s become more challenging... We’re just encouraging all countries to make the kinds of changes that their action plans commit them to.”

The G20 agreed last year in Brisbane Australia to boost their collective economic output by an additional 2 percent over five years through structural reforms and other measures. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by David Dolan)

