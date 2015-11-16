FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#G20
November 16, 2015 / 2:57 PM / in 2 years

G20-Canada sticking to plan to withdraw jets from ISIS mission - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELEK, Turkey, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Despite the deadly attacks in Paris, Canada will stick to its promise to withdraw six jets that are bombing Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

Trudeau told reporters at the end of a Group of 20 (G20)summit in Turkey that Canada was discussing with its allies other ways it could stay involved in the military campaign against the group. This could include expanding an existing effort to train local troops in Iraq, he added. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
