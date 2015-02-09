G20-Turkey's Basci says achieving inflation target to contribute to growth

ISTANBUL, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Monday that achieving inflation close to its target of 5 percent will make a “big contribution” to economic growth this year.

If the government’s planned economic measures are implemented, growth could be boosted by one percentage point according to developent ministry calculations, Basci also said, speaking at an Institute of International Finance G20 meeting. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)