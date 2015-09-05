FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

G20-ECB's Weidmann says fallout from China stock market decline limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The fallout from China’s stock market decline will be relatively limited both for Beijing and for the rest of the world, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said on Saturday.

“The direct economic consequences of the share price declines in China will be relatively limited for China itself and the world,” Weidmann, who also sits on the European Central Bank’s policymaking Governing Council, said in the Turkish capital Ankara after a meeting of G20 finance chiefs.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Asli Kandemir

