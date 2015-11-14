FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20 group needs to stand strong - China vice finance minister
November 14, 2015 / 8:53 AM / 2 years ago

G20 group needs to stand strong - China vice finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELEK, Turkey Nov 14 (Reuters) - It is vital given global events that this weekend’s G20 summit in Turkey ensures the group’s position as a strong economic entity, China’s Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said.

Friday’s attacks in Paris had shown terrorism to be a common enemy, he told a news conference in Belek, southwest Turkey.

Commenting on China’s economy, he said growth would have to reach more than 6.5 percent annually to reach a target of doubling GDP by 2020, adding he was confident growth would reach around 7 percent this year.

