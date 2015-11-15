FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20-Turkey cancels $3.4 bln missile defense system tender - official
November 15, 2015 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

G20-Turkey cancels $3.4 bln missile defense system tender - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELEK, Turkey, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Turkey has cancelled a $3.4 billion long-range missile defense system tender which was provisionally awarded to China in 2013, a move that had stirred U.S. and Western concern, an official at the Turkish prime minister’s office told Reuters on Sunday.

NATO member Turkey, which in 2013 chose China Precision Machinery Import and Export Corp as the preferred candidate for the deal, is now planning to launch its own project to build such a system, the official said. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

