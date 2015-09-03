FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20-Turkey's Erdogan says asked G20 members to prepare investment strategies
September 3, 2015 / 11:50 AM / 2 years ago

G20-Turkey's Erdogan says asked G20 members to prepare investment strategies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA Sept 3 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he had asked G20 member states to prepare investment strategies to secure robust, balanced and sustainable global growth, ahead of a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Ankara.

Erdogan said investing in infrastructure was key to securing such growth and that it was important to consider Islamic financing instruments as part of those plans. G20 finance chiefs are due to begin meeting in Ankara on Friday.

Reporting by orhan Coskun,; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk,; Editing by Nick Tattersall

