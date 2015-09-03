G20-Turkey's Erdogan says asked G20 members to prepare investment strategies

ANKARA Sept 3 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he had asked G20 member states to prepare investment strategies to secure robust, balanced and sustainable global growth, ahead of a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Ankara.

Erdogan said investing in infrastructure was key to securing such growth and that it was important to consider Islamic financing instruments as part of those plans. G20 finance chiefs are due to begin meeting in Ankara on Friday.