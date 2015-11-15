G20-Turkey's Erdogan says interest rates too high to encourage investment

BELEK, Turkey, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday domestic interest rates remained too high to encourage investment and entrepreneurship and they should be reduced.

Long a champion of lower interest rates, Erdogan spoke at a labour market meeting with business leaders including the Turkish central bank governor, Erdem Basci, and IMF chief Christine Lagarde as part of the G20 meetings in Belek, near the Turkish coastal town of Antalya.