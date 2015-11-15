FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20-Turkey's Erdogan says interest rates too high to encourage investment
November 15, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

G20-Turkey's Erdogan says interest rates too high to encourage investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELEK, Turkey, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday domestic interest rates remained too high to encourage investment and entrepreneurship and they should be reduced.

Long a champion of lower interest rates, Erdogan spoke at a labour market meeting with business leaders including the Turkish central bank governor, Erdem Basci, and IMF chief Christine Lagarde as part of the G20 meetings in Belek, near the Turkish coastal town of Antalya.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Asli Kandemir; Editing by David Dolan

