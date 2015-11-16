CORRECTED-Top EU officials grounded in Turkey on security concern

(Corrects provider of plane to Belgian Air Force)

BELEK, Turkey, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and the chairman of European Union leaders Donald Tusk were grounded on Monday evening in Turkey because of a security concern regarding their plane, an EU official said.

The two top EU officials were to leave on their own plane, provided for them by Belgian Air Force (BAF), to go back to Brussels after a meeting of leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies (G20) in the Turkish sea resort of Antalya.

But they were told that due to security concerns about the plane they will have to wait for another aircraft to fetch them on Tuesday, the official said, possibly around noon. Turkish services were investigating, the official said.

Other flights left Antalya on schedule, a Reuters reporter at the airport said. (Additional reporting by Orhan Coskun in Antalya; Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Dominic Evans)