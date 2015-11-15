Kremlin says Putin-Obama had extensive talks on Syria on G20 sidelines - agencies

BELEK, Turkey, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama talked “extensively” about Syria and Ukraine when they met on the sidelines of the G20 on Sunday, Russian news agencies cited top Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov as saying.

Ushakov said Syria dominated the informal talks between the two leaders at the Group of 20 (G20) summit, which is being held in Turkey’s coastal province of Antalya.

“Strategic objectives relating to the fight against the Islamic State are, in principle, very similar (between Russia and the U.S.), but there are differences on the tactics side,” Ushakov was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by David Dolan)