FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
G20-Kremlin says Putin-Obama meeting constructive but not groundbreaking
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
November 16, 2015 / 10:49 AM / in 2 years

G20-Kremlin says Putin-Obama meeting constructive but not groundbreaking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELEK, Turkey, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit on Sunday was constructive but not groundbreaking, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

“It is absolutely unrealistic to expect that a 20-minute meeting could be called ‘groundbreaking’ in bilateral relations,” Peskov told journalists on a conference call.

“Bilateral relations (between Moscow and Washington) are what they are. The differences are what they are, and at the same time the understanding that there is no alternative to dialogue ... is also what it is,” he said.

“But the meeting itself was constructive.” (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.