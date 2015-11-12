FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Obama to meet with leaders of Turkey, Canada -White House
November 12, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Obama to meet with leaders of Turkey, Canada -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to delete reference to G20 as Canada meeting at APEC)

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan when leaders of the Group of 20 major economies gather in Antalya, Turkey, on Sunday and Monday, the White House said on Thursday.

Obama and Erdogan will have a bilateral meeting on Nov. 15 that will address, in part, the countries’ actions against the Islamic State militant group and the situation in war-torn Syria, Ben Rhodes, U.S. deputy national security adviser, said at a White House briefing.

Obama will meet with Canada’s new prime minister, Justin Trudeau, at the APEC summit in Manila, the White House said.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
