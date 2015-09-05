G20 seen warning against overemphasis on monetary policy

ANKARA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Group of 20 leading economies have agreed that an overemphasis on monetary policy will not lead to balanced growth, according to a delegate who had seen the latest version of the draft communique from a meeting of G20 finance chiefs.

While monetary policy has been a key focus at the meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in the Turkish capital Ankara this week, several policy makers have also called for accelerated structural reforms. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by David Dolan)