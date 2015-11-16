FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Russia ready to support Syrian opposition in fight with Islamic State
November 16, 2015 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

Putin says Russia ready to support Syrian opposition in fight with Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELEK, Reuters, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia is ready to support Syria’s opposition with air strikes in their fight against Islamic State.

“I can confirm that we have established contacts with ... Syrian opposition on the battlefield which asked us to conduct air strikes,” Putin said on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Turkey’s Antalya.

Separately, he said that only after traces of explosives are found on debris of a Russian plane that crashed last month in Egypt can conclusions about what had caused the crash be made. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

