G20-Turkey says G20 agreed to accelerate economic reform efforts
September 5, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 2 years ago

G20-Turkey says G20 agreed to accelerate economic reform efforts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Finance chiefs from the Group of 20 leading economies agreed to accelerate their efforts to implement reforms aimed at boosting global growth, Turkey’s G20 presidency said on Saturday following two days of meetings in Ankara.

“We agreed to accelerate our efforts to implement our commitments. We also agreed to continue revising our strategies to keep them relevant with our growth ambitions,” Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Cevdet Yilmaz told a news conference.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall

