FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
G20-Russian Energy Minister sees oil supply-demand imbalance narrowing
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2015 / 9:28 AM / 2 years ago

G20-Russian Energy Minister sees oil supply-demand imbalance narrowing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELEK, Turkey, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Russia, the world’s top oil producer, sees the gap between global oil supply and demand narrowing gradually, the country’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Turkey.

He added that excessive oil supply could be eliminated in the second half of next year.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was ready to hold consultations with Russia to assess the situation on the global oil market, Novak said, adding however that there was no joint position within OPEC regarding oil output cuts.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.