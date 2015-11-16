FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
G20-Russia's Putin says agrees to restructure Ukraine's debt
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2015 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

G20-Russia's Putin says agrees to restructure Ukraine's debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELEK, Turkey, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia had agreed to restructure Ukraine’s debt and accept $1 billion annual debt repayment over the next three years.

Russia has asked for Western guarantees on Ukraine’s debt and its view that Ukraine’s debt to Moscow is not commercial but sovereign debt remains unchanged, Putin told a press-conference at the G20 summit in Turkey’s coastal province of Antalya. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.