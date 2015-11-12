FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No formal meeting scheduled between Obama, Putin at G20 -White House
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
November 12, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

No formal meeting scheduled between Obama, Putin at G20 -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - There is no formal meeting scheduled between U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin when the leaders of the Group of 20 major economies gather in Antalya, Turkey, next week, the White House said on Thursday.

“But, as is often the case at the G20 and other multilateral leaders’ meetings, we fully expect they’ll have ample opportunity for discussion directly,” U.S. national security adviser Susan Rice said at a White House news briefing.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.