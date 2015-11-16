FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20-Russia's Putin says in final stage of studying Egypt plane crash materials
November 16, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

G20-Russia's Putin says in final stage of studying Egypt plane crash materials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELEK, Turkey, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Russia is in the final stage of studying materials related to last month’s plane crash in Egypt which killed 224 people, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

Renzi told Putin that “we should have unity, first and foremost, in the fight against terrorism”. They were meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Turkey, after attacks in Paris on Friday which killed over 120 people. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)

