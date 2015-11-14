FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
G20-S.Africa drought could hit growth, employment -finance minister
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#G20
November 14, 2015 / 2:09 PM / 2 years ago

G20-S.Africa drought could hit growth, employment -finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELEK, Turkey, Nov 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s on-going drought could have a “serious impact” on food prices and ultimately knock growth, employment and revenues for the continent’s most advanced economy, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Saturday.

Nene also told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of this weekend’s G20 meeting in Turkey that state power company Eskom has “breathing space” before it needs to return to capital markets for funding.

“If it’s long, indeed it will have serious impact on the food prices. It will have an impact on economic growth because agriculture is one of our focus areas. It would also have an impact on employment; it would have an impact on our revenues,” he said. “We are bracing ourselves for the worst.” (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.