G20-Obama, Putin agree on need for political transition, ceasefire in Syria -U.S. official
November 15, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

G20-Obama, Putin agree on need for political transition, ceasefire in Syria -U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELEK, Turkey, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on the need for a Syria-led political transition, including U.N.-mediated talks, when they spoke at the G20 summmit on Sunday, a White House official said.

In a 35 minute discussion on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) meeting in Turkey, the two discussed efforts to find a solution to the conflict, which had been made more pressing by the attacks in Paris that killed 129 people, the official said.

“President Obama and President Putin agreed on the need for a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political transition, which would be proceeded by UN-mediated negotiations between the Syrian opposition and regime as well a ceasefire,” the official said.

Obama welcomed efforts by all countries in confronting Islamic State, noting the importance of Russia’s military efforts in Syria focusing on the group, the official said. (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick, Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by David Dolan)

