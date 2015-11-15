Russia says Jordan to coordinate Syria list of terrorist groups

BELEK, Turkey, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday that participants at talks in Vienna on Syria have agreed that Jordan will coordinate efforts to compile a common list of terrorist groups in Syria.

“The work will be coordinated on supplementing the terrorist (groups) list, Jordan will be in charge of coordination,” Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of a G20 summit of world leaders in the Turkish coastal province of Antalya. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dominic Evans)