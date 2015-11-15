FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says Jordan to coordinate Syria list of terrorist groups
November 15, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

Russia says Jordan to coordinate Syria list of terrorist groups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELEK, Turkey, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday that participants at talks in Vienna on Syria have agreed that Jordan will coordinate efforts to compile a common list of terrorist groups in Syria.

“The work will be coordinated on supplementing the terrorist (groups) list, Jordan will be in charge of coordination,” Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of a G20 summit of world leaders in the Turkish coastal province of Antalya. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dominic Evans)

