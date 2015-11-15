FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
G20-U.S. Treasury Sec says to support yuan in IMF basket -spokesperson
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

G20-U.S. Treasury Sec says to support yuan in IMF basket -spokesperson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELEK, Turkey, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told senior Chinese officials on Sunday he would support adding the renminbi currency to the basket on which the International Monetary Fund’s SDR unit is based, if it meets the IMF’s criteria, Lew’s spokesperon said.

Lew met with China’s vice premier and finance minister on the sidelines of the G-20 leaders meeting in Turkey, the spokesperson said.

The IMF is expected to this month approve the inclusion of the yuan into its $280 billion basket of currency reserves, known officially as Special Drawing Rights, or SDR.

The yuan’s inclusion in the basket would mark a major diplomatic victory for Beijing’s campaign to internationalise the currency.

Reporting by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.