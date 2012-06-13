FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. does not expect big progress from Europe at G20 -official
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2012 / 8:17 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. does not expect big progress from Europe at G20 -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - European leaders are unlikely to announce significant progress on measures to address the euro zone crisis at the G20 next week, a senior U.S. official told reporters on Wednesday.

The official said the United States was pressing Europeans to provide more clarity on their plans before an EU summit meeting at the end of the month.

The official said he did not expect a quick resolution to Greece’s membership in the euro zone after its Sunday election. Whoever wins will have to form a coalition government and negotiate with European counterparts, he said, adding that everyone should be concerned about the risk of bank runs and financial contagion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.