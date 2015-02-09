FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20-Structural reforms key to global growth strategy - Lew/Osborne in WSJ
February 9, 2015

G20-Structural reforms key to global growth strategy - Lew/Osborne in WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Structural reforms as well as fiscal and monetary policy must be part of any strategy for global growth, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and British Finance Minister George Osborne said in a joint Wall Street Journal op-ed published late on Sunday.

It was important for Greece to implement a credible and comprehensive approach to reform, recovery and economic growth in the editorial, they said in the article, published ahead of a G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Istanbul.

Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva

