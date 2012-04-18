FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 18, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

US says to benefit from growth in emerging markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - The United States is better positioned than most other rich countries to benefit from fast growth in the developing world in the years ahead, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said.

“The world is actually still at the early stage of a very long period of pretty substantial rates of growth in the emerging world - the most populous parts of the world,” he told a conference on Wednesday.

“And we are better positioned than most developed economies to take advantage of that.”

