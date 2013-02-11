U.S. Treasury's Brainard to attend G20 in Moscow

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs Lael Brainard will attend a Feb. 15-16 meeting of Group of 20 finance chiefs in Moscow, the Treasury Department said on Monday.

Brainard will join other finance ministers as well as central bank governors from the rich and emerging market nations that make up the G20.

The U.S. Treasury secretary would usually represent the United States, but President Barack Obama’s Treasury nominee, Jack Lew, has not yet been confirmed by the Senate. A Senate committee holds a hearing on the nomination on Wednesday, but the full Senate is unlikely to vote on the nomination until later in the month.

The G20 came to the fore during the 2007-09 financial crisis to stitch together a global consensus on how to pull out of a worldwide recession.

Currency issues are likely to loom large at this week’s meetings amid heated rhetoric about a currency war.

The Group of Seven nations is considering a statement to show its members remain committed to market-determined exchange rates, implying they would not indulge in unilateral currency devaluation, officials said earlier on Monday.