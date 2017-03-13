FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Treasury's Mnuchin to 'push hard' for U.S. interests at G20 -official
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
March 13, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 5 months ago

Treasury's Mnuchin to 'push hard' for U.S. interests at G20 -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will be "pushing hard" to advance U.S. interests in his first meeting with international counterparts this week, including reaffirming commitments to avoid competitive currency devaluations, a senior Treasury official said on Monday.

Mnuchin, who will attend a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies on Friday and Saturday in Germany, will also press countries to use all available tools to strengthen global growth, the official told reporters.

"The G20 can play a helpful role in advancing U.S. interests. The secretary will be pushing hard to make that come to pass, whether it's on macroeconomic policies, exchange rate policies etcetera," the official said. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Richard Chang)

