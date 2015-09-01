FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China should clearly explain policies to markets - U.S. Treasury
September 1, 2015

China should clearly explain policies to markets - U.S. Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Tuesday urged China to carefully explain its policy changes to financial markets and to shift its economic focus toward consumer spending so that its economy can keep growing.

“Critical to China’s success is moving forward with market oriented reforms while at the same time carefully communicating policy intentions and actions to financial markets,” a senior Treasury official said in a briefing ahead of a meeting of the Group of 20 major economies.

“(China‘s) transition toward domestic demand is not only fundamental to China meeting its G20 commitments but also to China being able to continue to grow in the future.” (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

