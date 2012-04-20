FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
G20 wrong forum for Argentina-YPF dispute - Mexico
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 7:40 PM / in 5 years

G20 wrong forum for Argentina-YPF dispute - Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - The Group of 20 finance chiefs did not deal with Argentina’s takeover of oil company YPF in their meetings this week because it is not a forum for bilateral issues, Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Friday.

When asked whether he had raised with his colleagues any concerns about Argentina’s controversial move to expropriate almost all of Repsol’s shares in YPF, Meade told reporters the G20 opted to make a broad commitment to free trade and against protectionism.

“It is not a forum that deals with specific disputes or bilateral issues so in that sense what you will see in the communique - and that reflects what was debated at the G20 level - that we remain committed as a group to free trade. ... It is not a forum for bilateral debate,” Meade told reporters in a news conference.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.