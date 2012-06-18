FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRICS economies to boost IMF funds, study currency swaps
June 18, 2012

BRICS economies to boost IMF funds, study currency swaps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 (Reuters) - The BRICs emerging economies said on Monday they agreed to enhance their contributions to the International Monetary Fund and to explore conducting currency swaps as part of efforts to promote global financial stability.

“The leaders discussed swap arrangements among national currencies as well as reserve pooling,” the group said in a statement after the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa met on the margins of the G20 summit in Los Cabos, Mexico.

