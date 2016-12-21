BRIEF-Air Canada and Cathay Pacific to introduce codeshare services
* Air canada and cathay pacific to introduce codeshare services and reciprocal mileage accrual and redemption benefits in strategic cooperation
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Dec 21 Canada's G3 Global Holdings said on Wednesday that it will start construction of a grain terminal at Port Metro Vancouver in March, committing to a project that was under consideration since last year.
G3, formerly known as the Canadian Wheat Board, is a partnership of Saudi Arabian agriculture company SALIC and U.S. grain handler Bunge Ltd. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 A federal judge said on Thursday that Volkswagen AG has reached an agreement in principle to provide "substantial compensation" to the owners of about 80,000 3.0 liter polluting diesel vehicles, a key hurdle to resolve the German automaker's emissions scandal.
PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON, Dec 22 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump called on Thursday for the country to expand its nuclear weapons capabilities until the world "comes to its senses" - a signal he may support costly efforts to modernize the aging U.S. nuclear arsenal.