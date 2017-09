July 17 (Reuters) - G4S Plc :

* G4S Plc UK : disposal

* Sale of G4S Secure Solutions Ab (“G4S SWEDEN”) to Sector Alarm Sverige As

* Total consideration of SEK 438 million (37.4 million stg at current exchange rates) including cash and debt

* Completion of transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.