BRIEF-G4S nine month rev up 6.3 pct

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - G4S PLC : * In the first nine months of 2012, overall revenues compared to the same

period last year * Excluding London 2012 contract, grew by 6.3% at constant exchange rates and

by 4.1% at actual exchange rates * Including London 2012 contract, revenues grew by 9.2% at constant rates and

by 6.9% at actual exchange rates * In secure solutions, organic growth was 6% * In cash solutions, organic growth was 3% overall * US government market and some continental European markets are still proving

to be difficult * UK has shown an improved performance