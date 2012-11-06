FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-G4S nine month rev up 6.3 pct
November 6, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-G4S nine month rev up 6.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - G4S PLC : * In the first nine months of 2012, overall revenues compared to the same

period last year * Excluding London 2012 contract, grew by 6.3% at constant exchange rates and

by 4.1% at actual exchange rates * Including London 2012 contract, revenues grew by 9.2% at constant rates and

by 6.9% at actual exchange rates * In secure solutions, organic growth was 6% * In cash solutions, organic growth was 3% overall * US government market and some continental European markets are still proving

to be difficult * UK has shown an improved performance

