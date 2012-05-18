FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
May 18, 2012 / 4:00 PM / in 5 years

G4S names John Connolly as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - G4S, the world’s biggest security group, said John Connolly, chairman of British group AMEC, will succeed Alf Duch-Pedersen as chairman at the group’s annual meeting on June 7.

Connolly has spent most of his career at professional services firm Deloitte, culminating in four years as global chairman from 2007-11.

“There are many opportunities for the group to expand its geographic presence and to maximise the potential for outsourced services across its key sectors,” Connolly said in a statement.

