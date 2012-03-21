FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-G4S, Serco win UK Border Agency asylum deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* G4S deals worth 203 mln stg; Serco deals worth 175 mln stg

* Firms to provide asylum support services

* Contracts to run for five years

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday awarded contracts to deliver services such as accommodation and transport to asylum seekers to the world’s biggest security firm G4S and global outsourcing firm Serco.

G4S has been awarded five year deals by the UK Border Agency worth a total of 203 million pounds ($322 million) in two regions - Midlands and the East of England, and North East, Yorkshire and the Humber.

Serco will provide services for the North West and Scotland and Ireland in five year deals worth 175 million pounds in total.

The support services deals, which G4S said included two year extension options, will replace the current services provided under the government’s Target and Transport Plus contracts.

