G4S identifies 35 businesses to grow, restructure or sell

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - G4s, the world’s largest security firm, said it had identified 35 businesses to grow, restructure or sell, as its new boss looks to improve its fortunes after a series of high profile contract blunders.

The company said on Tuesday it had identified strong growth opportunities to support 5-8 percent per annum organic growth and with a contract pipeline of 5 billion pounds ($7.98 billion) as at September 2013.

“G4S has strong fundamentals and these will be improved by changes to the way we manage the business. We will sharpen our strategic focus and strengthen our investment in customer service, organic growth, and technology and innovation,” Chief Executive Ashley Almanza said on Tuesday.