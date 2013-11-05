FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
G4S identifies 35 businesses to grow, restructure or sell
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 5, 2013 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

G4S identifies 35 businesses to grow, restructure or sell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - G4s, the world’s largest security firm, said it had identified 35 businesses to grow, restructure or sell, as its new boss looks to improve its fortunes after a series of high profile contract blunders.

The company said on Tuesday it had identified strong growth opportunities to support 5-8 percent per annum organic growth and with a contract pipeline of 5 billion pounds ($7.98 billion) as at September 2013.

“G4S has strong fundamentals and these will be improved by changes to the way we manage the business. We will sharpen our strategic focus and strengthen our investment in customer service, organic growth, and technology and innovation,” Chief Executive Ashley Almanza said on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.