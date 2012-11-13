FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
G4S Olympics boss leaves over contract blunder
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
November 13, 2012 / 9:26 AM / in 5 years

G4S Olympics boss leaves over contract blunder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - G4S said the managing director of its botched Olympics contract had left the company, becoming the third director to leave over its London 2012 blunder.

The world’s biggest security firm on Tuesday said Mark Hamilton, a former bodyguard to rock star Paul McCartney, had left the company “by mutual consent” but declined to give any further details.

G4S admitted just two weeks before the London Olympics that it could not provide a promised 10,400 guards, forcing troops to step in and make up the shortfall in a contract failure that has jeopardised its commercial relationship with Britain’s government.

G4S on Thursday lost out on the renewal of one UK prison contract and did not make the shortlist for deals to run a further four British jails.

The security group’s chief executive Nick Buckles survived the Olympics fiasco but chief operating officer David Taylor-Smith and global events director Ian Horseman Sewell resigned in September after an internal investigation into the fiasco.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.