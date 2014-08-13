FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G4S first-half profit rises on emerging markets demand
August 13, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

G4S first-half profit rises on emerging markets demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s G4S, the world’s biggest security group, posted a better-than-expected rise in first-half operating profit, led by strong demand in emerging markets.

The firm, which is undergoing a overhaul aimed at improving operations across its sprawling business and restoring its reputation after a series of damaging failures, said on Wednesday operating profit for the six months to June 30 was 185 million pounds ($311 million), ahead of a consensus forecast of 177 million.

The group said it had sold six businesses and decided to discontinue 15 small businesses as part of its portfolio review. ($1 = 0.5946 British Pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey)

