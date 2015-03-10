FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-G4S full-year profits rise, ups provisions for UK work
March 10, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-G4S full-year profits rise, ups provisions for UK work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - G4s Plc

* £45 million increase in provisions for legacy uk government contracts

* Pbita increased by 7.9% to £424 million (2013: £393 million)

* Restructuring charge of £29 million

* Emerging markets up 10.3% to £192 million

* Developed markets up 12.3% to £292 million

* Profit on disposal from discontinued operations of £71 million

* New contract sales achieved a total value of £2.1 billion (annual value £1.14 billion)

* Sales pipeline replenished to stand at £5.5 billion annual contract value

* There remains much to be done to realise full potential of our strategy and we expect to make further progress in 2015

* Net debt at 31 december 2014 was £1,578 million (2013: £1,552 million)

* Final dividend recommended to be increased by 5% to 5.82p/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
