LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - G4S, the world’s largest security firm, said it planned to exit a number of its businesses in the next two years as part of its ongoing restructuring plans, after it posted 5.7 percent rise in full-year profit to 427 million pounds ($606 million).

The company said on Wednesday it expected to exit its G4S Israel, UK Utility services, U.S. Youth Justice services and UK Children’s services.