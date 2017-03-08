FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
CORRECTED-Security firm G4S FY constant currency revenue rises 6.3 pct
#Corrections News
March 8, 2017 / 7:38 AM / 5 months ago

CORRECTED-Security firm G4S FY constant currency revenue rises 6.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show revenue rise is on constant currency basis, removes reference to first revenue rise in 4 years)

March 8 (Reuters) - British security company G4S Plc reported a 6.3 percent rise in revenue on a constant currency basis for 2016 and cut its leverage to 2.8 times net debt over EBITDA from 3.4 times a year earlier.

Revenue from continuing business rose to 6.82 billion pounds from 6.42 billion on a constant currency basis.

The United States became its biggest market by country for the first time, a company spokesman said.

Pretax profit rose to 352 million pounds ($429.62 million) from 309 million. ($1 = 0.8193 pounds) (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

