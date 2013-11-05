FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Security group G4S says nine month revenue up 4.8 pct
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 5, 2013 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

Security group G4S says nine month revenue up 4.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - G4S, the world’s biggest security firm, said underlying revenue had grown by 4.8 percent in the nine months to Sept. 30, boosted by strong business in emerging markets.

Led by new boss Ashley Almanza, G4S wants to improve its fortunes after a turbulent 18 months of high profile contract blunders by selling off non-core businesses to help cut debt and fund expansion in more profitable emerging markets.

Almanza is expected to give a more detailed presentation to investors later on Tuesday about its growth plans.

The firm is also restructuring its UK and Ireland cash security business and other under-performing units within continental Europe in order to improve margins.

G4S said it expected to see benefits from the shake-up in 2014, adding that trading in its fourth quarter was expected to remain challenging in Europe and the United States.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.