UPDATE 2-G4S offers to repay 24 mln stg on UK government contract

By Christine Murray

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Security company G4S, which is under a criminal investigation after it overcharged the British government on an electronic tagging contract, apologised on Tuesday and offered to pay back 24 million pounds ($39 million).

The world’s largest security firm by revenue made the offer the day before it and three more of the government’s biggest suppliers were due to be questioned by lawmakers about a lack of competition amongst outsourcing firms and high-profile contract blunders.

Separately on Tuesday, public spending watchdog the National Audit Office (NAO) said the dispute between the government and its two suppliers, G4S and rival Serco, centred on how they interpreted the 2005 tagging contracts.

Both companies are being investigated by the Serious Fraud Office after an audit showed they had charged for tagging criminals who were either dead, in prison or had never been tagged in the first place.

The government estimated in July that the overcharging would run into the low tens of millions in total for both firms. G4S says its contract was worth 50 million pounds a year.

Since the government raised concerns, both G4S and Serco have lost their chief executives, launched their own internal inquiries and begun top-down reorganisations to help persuade Britain to continue working with them.

G4S said on Tuesday that a review of the contract it commissioned from law firm Linklaters showed the company had wrongly considered itself contractually entitled to bill the government. It said there was no evidence of dishonesty or criminal conduct.

“The way in which this contract was managed was not consistent with our values or our approach to dealing with customers,” G4S Chief Executive Ashley Almanza said in a statement. “Simply put, it was unacceptable and we have apologised to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).”

The MoJ does not have to accept the offer of repayment from G4S, which caused uproar in 2012 for failing to provide enough staff for the London Olympics.

The MoJ declined to comment on Tuesday.

Serco, which is the subject of seven investigations, has already said it will repay any amount due on the tagging contract and declined to comment further on Tuesday.

The NAO said Serco had stated that it considers it charged in line with its genuine interpretation of the contract and was open about this to the government.

SELECT COMMITTEE

In one example cited by the NAO report, G4S continued to charge the government for monitoring a person 612 days after their tag had been removed because it had been unable to obtain the correct paperwork from a court. A similar case involving Serco saw it charge for just over two and a half years after a tag had been removed.

The NAO also said that at around the time the MoJ began looking into the tagging deal, an ex-G4S employee who worked in its call centre covering the tagging contract, contacted the NAO and MoJ with allegations about operational practises at the security company.

G4S said on Tuesday it would give the government credit notes worth 24.1 million pounds against outstanding sums on the contract. The amount was covered by a provision in its half-year results, the company said.

Earlier this month the NAO raised questions about a lack of competition and transparency amongst outsourcing firms.

As a result G4S, Serco, Capita and Atos will be publicly questioned by a parliamentary select committee on Wednesday.