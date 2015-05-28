FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada sees increased potential for financial market instability
#Market News
May 28, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

Canada sees increased potential for financial market instability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DRESDEN, Germany, May 28 (Reuters) - Canada sees an increased potential for financial market instability, in part due to the rise in value of the U.S. dollar, Finance Minister Joe Oliver told reporters on Thursday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the finance chiefs from the Group of Seven countries, Oliver said that Canada was also concerned about the persistent downside risks posed by geopolitical tensions as well as the potential for the Greek crisis to threaten Europe’s recovery. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
