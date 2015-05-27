FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury's Lew says central bankers have realised need to be clear
May 27, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. Treasury's Lew says central bankers have realised need to be clear

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Wednesday that conversations between central bankers in the United States have shown they have increasingly understood the need to be clear in their communications.

“The converations amongst central bankers have shown an increasing understanding in the need to be clear in communication, and I think I’ll leave it with them to communicate those messages,” said Lew after being asked about the prospect of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike.

Speaking at the London School of Economics, Lew also described an early-year slump for the U.S. economy as “somewhat anomalous” and added that the labour market was showing signs of continued recovery and growth. (Reporting by Andy Bruce)

