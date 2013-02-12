FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Canada refuses to say if G7 was aiming at Japan on FX
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2013 / 11:01 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Canada refuses to say if G7 was aiming at Japan on FX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes headline, first paragraph to make clear the G7 statement was in the past, not the future)

OTTAWA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canada declined on Tuesday to say whether the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations had targeted Japan in the group’s statement on foreign exchange rates.

A senior Canadian finance official was asked on a call with reporters whether he endorsed the view that the G7 communique did not aim at any country, or the view it was aimed at Japan. He would only say the communique was meant to strike a balance.

He said the G7 had decided it had to put out a statement to calm the rhetoric about currencies over the past few weeks, which he added had not been helpful. (Reporting by Randall Palmer, Louise Egan and David Ljunggren; editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.