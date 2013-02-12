FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEST-G7 reaffirms commitment to market exchange rates
February 12, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

TEST-G7 reaffirms commitment to market exchange rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Following is the text of a statement released by the G7 nations on Tuesday.

”We, the G7 Ministers and Governors, reaffirm our longstanding commitment to market determined exchange rates and to consult closely in regard to actions in foreign exchange markets.

”We reaffirm that our fiscal and monetary policies have been and will remain oriented towards meeting our respective domestic objectives using domestic instruments, and that we will not target exchange rates.

“We are agreed that excessive volatility and disorderly movements in exchange rates can have adverse implications for economic and financial stability. We will continue to consult closely on exchange markets and cooperate as appropriate.”

